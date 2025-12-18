/Year Ender 2025: Top 10 major IPO launches of 2025 - HDB Financial, Tata Capital, Meesho and others

The IPO market in 2025 saw massive listings led by Tata Capital’s Rs 15,511 crore issue. While giants like Lenskart remained flat, new-age tech firms like Meesho and Groww delivered stellar returns of over 45 per cent. LG Electronics and NSDL also posted strong double-digit gains.
Tata Capital’s Massive Float Rs 15,511 Crore Issue Size Tata Capital launched the year’s largest IPO with a massive Rs 15,511.87 crore issue size. Despite the hype, market data shows the stock ended slightly lower at Rs 325.5, marking a marginal decline of 0.21 per cent from its issue price.
HDB Financial Services Holds Steady Trading at Rs 759.2 HDB Financial Services entered the market with a substantial Rs 12,500 crore issue priced at Rs 740. Exchange reports confirm a positive start, with the stock rising 2.59 per cent to trade at Rs 759.2.
LG Electronics India Surges 36 Per Cent Listing Gain LG Electronics India made a strong debut with an Rs 11,607 crore issue. Investors saw significant returns as the stock jumped 36.40 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,140 to reach Rs 1,555.
Hexaware Technologies Returns Rs 8,750 Crore IPO IT major Hexaware Technologies listed with an issue size of Rs 8,750 crore at Rs 708 per share. The stock has performed moderately well, recording a 6.79 per cent gain to trade at Rs 756.1.
Lenskart’s Flat Debut 0.53 Per Cent Change Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions raised Rs 7,278.02 crore but saw a muted response on the bourses. The stock is trading almost flat at Rs 404.15, just 0.53 per cent above its issue price of Rs 402.
Groww’s Stellar Performance 45 Per Cent Price Jump Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent of Groww, delivered impressive returns with its Rs 6,632 crore IPO. The stock surged 45.10 per cent from an issue price of Rs 100 to trade at Rs 145.10.
Meesho Takes Top Spot 65.94 Per Cent Returns E-commerce platform Meesho emerged as the top performer among major IPOs. With an issue price of Rs 111, the stock rallied nearly 66 per cent to Rs 184.2, rewarding investors handsomely.
NSDL’s Strong Market Entry Trading at Rs 1,061 Infrastructure provider NSDL saw robust demand for its Rs 4,010 crore issue. Market data highlights a solid 32.63 per cent gain, with the share price climbing from Rs 800 to Rs 1,061.05.
Pine Labs Posts Gains Rs 3,900 Crore Issue Payment solutions provider Pine Labs listed with a Rs 3,900.17 crore issue size. The stock has maintained a steady upward trend, rising 4.81 per cent to trade at Rs 231.65 from its base of Rs 221.
Tenneco Clean Air Rises 14 Per Cent Growth Auto component maker Tenneco Clean Air India rounded off the top ten with a Rs 3,600 crore IPO. The stock performed well, gaining 14.1 per cent to reach Rs 453 against an issue price of Rs 397.