/Year-Ender 2025: Top 10 budget-friendly international destinations for Indian travellers

An international holiday no longer has to come with a hefty price tag. Several countries close to India offer affordable flights and simple entry rules. With smart planning, you can enjoy beaches, mountains, culture and food abroad without straining your budget.
Nepal is one of the easiest and most affordable international trips for Indians. Visa-free entry, low travel costs and familiar food make it ideal for first-time travellers. From Kathmandu’s heritage sites to Pokhara’s lakes and Himalayan views, Nepal offers culture, adventure and nature without stretching your budget.
Bhutan offers a peaceful travel experience rooted in culture, nature and wellbeing. With a concessional Sustainable Development Fee for Indians, the country remains accessible on a budget. Monasteries, mountain views and traditional towns create a calm atmosphere, making Bhutan perfect for spiritual seekers and nature lovers.
Sri Lanka combines beaches, hill country, wildlife and ancient history in a compact and affordable package. Short flights from India help keep costs low. Whether it is the scenic train ride to Ella, coastal towns or heritage sites like Sigiriya, Sri Lanka suits couples, families and culture enthusiasts.
Thailand continues to be India’s most popular budget international destination. Affordable hotels, efficient transport and diverse experiences make it ideal for all kinds of travellers. From Bangkok’s street markets to Phuket’s beaches and Krabi’s islands, Thailand offers food, nightlife and relaxation without overspending.
Vietnam delivers excellent value with its rich culture, dramatic landscapes and affordable living costs. Historic streets, scenic bays and a strong café culture attract budget travellers and solo visitors. Accommodation, food and local transport remain reasonably priced, making Vietnam both exciting and easy on the pocket.
Bali in Indonesia offers a blend of tropical beaches, green interiors and cultural charm at budget-friendly prices. Affordable stays, local food and easy transport help control costs. From Ubud’s rice terraces to beach towns like Seminyak, Bali suits couples, groups and travellers seeking a relaxed international escape.
Malaysia balances modern city life with cultural neighbourhoods and island retreats. Kuala Lumpur’s public transport, affordable food and budget flights to places like Langkawi make travel economical. The country is ideal for families and first-time travellers looking for comfort without high expenses.
Dubai can be explored affordably with careful planning. Free attractions, public beaches and efficient transport help keep costs manageable. From old souks and waterfront promenades to desert safaris, Dubai offers a mix of modern and traditional experiences suitable for short, budget-conscious city breaks.
Laos is perfect for travellers seeking quiet, nature-filled experiences at low costs. Riverside towns, waterfalls and night markets create a relaxed atmosphere. Accommodation and food are affordable, and the slower pace appeals to travellers who prefer calm destinations over crowded tourist hotspots.
Oman stands out for its natural beauty, safety and well-maintained infrastructure. Desert landscapes, mountain drives and blue-water wadis offer unique experiences at reasonable costs. With simple visa processes and moderate expenses, Oman suits travellers who enjoy scenic road trips and peaceful surroundings.