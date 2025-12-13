/Year Ender 2025: Here’s the list of the top 10 largest companies in India by market cap

India's largest companies span banking, energy, technology and finance sectors. At first Reliance Industries and then major banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Telecom, IT, finance and infrastructure giants feature in the top 10.
Reliance Industries remains India's largest company with market value of Rs 20.85 lakh crore as per latest NSE data. The company saw a decline of Rs 35,116.76 crore during the week but maintains dominant position. Reliance operates in energy, petrochemicals, telecom through Jio and retail sectors. Its diversified portfolio ensures leadership despite market volatility.
HDFC Bank holds second position with market value of Rs 15.87 lakh crore according to current NSE data. The bank also experienced slight decline but remains India's largest private sector bank. HDFC Bank serves over 50 million retail customers and thousands of corporate clients nationwide. Strong deposit base of Rs 16.5 lakh crore supports operations.
Bharti Airtel ranks third with market capitalisation of Rs 12.84 lakh crore showing recent weekly gains. The telecom operator serves 500 million mobile customers across India. Airtel's 5G rollout in metros and expansion into enterprise services driving growth.
Tata Consultancy Services ranks fourth with Rs 11.65 lakh crore market value after adding Rs 35,909.52 crore. TCS is India's largest IT services company by market cap and employee count. Global IT services demand and rupee weakness supported the stock gain. Company employs 618,000 people across 56 countries delivering digital transformation services.
ICICI Bank holds fifth position with market value of Rs 9.95 lakh crore after gaining Rs 2,458.49 crore recently. India's second largest private bank serves 120 million retail customers. Strong digital banking platform and loan growth support valuation.
State Bank of India ranks sixth with market value of Rs 7.65 lakh crore. SBI operates 22,000 branches serving 500 million customers nationwide. Government ownership ensures stable funding and regulatory support. Bank recently modernised digital infrastructure improving customer experience significantly.
Infosys ranks seventh with market value of Rs 6.71 lakh crore after gaining Rs 23,404.55 crore during the week. India's second largest IT services company provides consulting and digital solutions globally. Company serves clients in banking, healthcare, manufacturing and telecom sectors. Recent quarterly results showed strong offshore services growth.
Bajaj Finance ranks eighth with market capitalisation of Rs 6.33 lakh crore showing recent weekly improvements. India's largest non-banking financial company serves 80 million consumers. Strong digital lending platform and loan growth drive valuation increases. Company expanded EMI network to 2.5 million merchants nationwide.
Larsen and Toubro holds ninth position with market value of Rs 5.42 lakh crore. India's largest engineering company executes mega projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually. Recent infrastructure boom and defence spending support growth prospects. Company expanding renewable energy and data centre segments.