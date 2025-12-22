/Year-Ender 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Operation Sindoor — Top 10 news events India Googled the most

Based on Google's Year in Search 2025 report, the top news events India Googled the most in 2025 include major Geopolitics, Indian political developments, and significant cultural moments. Here's the list of the top 10 news events India Googled the most.
The Maha Kumbh Mela remained one of the most searched topics in India in 2025 as millions of devotees gathered for the grand religious congregation. Held at the sacred confluence of rivers, the event witnessed massive participation from saints, pilgrims and tourists. The term was also in trend due to a stampede on January 28, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people and left hundreds injured.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra stayed in the spotlight in 2025 because he passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai home after battling health issues. Following his death, colleagues, politicians, and fans gave tributes while remembering his iconic career spanning over 300 films like Sholay and his significant impact on Bollywood.
India-Pakistan news was also in the spotlight as it drew sustained attention in 2025 amid diplomatic developments, border-related updates and regional security concerns. The spike came after India launched its Operation Sindoor following a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives of Indian tourists in the name of religion.
The "Delhi Election Result 2025" was a top Google trend in early 2025 due to the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, which were held on February 5, 2025. It marked a major political and power shift in the National Capital Territory as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic and landslide victory with 48 seats, ending a 26-year absence from power in the national capital.
It was the military operation from India, which began in early May 2025, following a brutal, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted civilians based on religion and killed 26 tourists. The operation was aimed at destroying terror launchpads and neutralising militants showcasing advanced indigenous tech like drones. The mission leads to the significant military and economic costs for Pakistan while reinforcing India's resolve against cross-border terrorism.
The Farmer Registry was trending in 2025 primarily in the context of a major initiative by the Government of India to create a comprehensive, centralised digital database of farmers and their land records. This initiative is a core component of the country's AgriStack project under the Digital Agriculture Mission. The primary aim is to facilitate the farmers with the benefits of several government schemes that include financial assistance from banks.
Rose to fame with Kaanta Laga and became a pop culture icon of the early 2000s. Shefali Jariwala died on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Based on the police reports, she had taken her routine medication that evening along with an anti-ageing injection she had reportedly been using for several years under medical supervision. Jariwala has reinvented herself through several reality television shows and public appearances.
The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has come up with the Education Portal 3.0, a next-generation digital platform, from the academic session starting April 1, 2025. The portal combines comprehensive human resource data, academic monitoring designed to bring transparency, efficiency, administrative functions, and tech-driven governance into the education system. It also features a complete database of approximately 2.75 lakh department employees.
The Bihar election results 2025 were also among the most googled political events of 2025 as voters awaited clarity on the leadership of the state. In the election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory and won 202 out of 243 seats. The results, declared on November 14, 2025, paved the way for Nitish Kumar to return as Chief Minister for a record tenth time.
At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in the name of religion, including 25 tourists and one local person, while 20 others were injured. The incident took place on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley (often called "mini-Switzerland") of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).