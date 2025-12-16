/Year-Ender 2025: Extreme weather and climate events that shook the world - Floods, heatwaves, and storms across continents

2025 was a year of extreme weather, with storms, floods and heatwaves killing thousands of people as a result of the human-induced exacerbated climate change.
Europe was affected by severe heatwaves from record-breaking temperatures as high as 46 degrees, starting from early April till August, in Spain, Portugal, resulting in wildfires in places like Albania, Bosnia, and France. According to one report, the climate change-induced death toll in Europe was 16,500.
A tropical cyclone formed over the Indian Ocean and made landfall in Sri Lanka and Southern India. However, most of the impact was concentrated in Sri Lanka. It caused flooding and major landslides, killing over 600 people and causing over $1.6 billion of damage in the country.
These are a series of devastating floods triggered by the monsoon rain in June 2025. It affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Over 1000 people were killed, and 1 million were affected.
It is a tropical cyclone that brought heavy rains, causing widespread flooding and landslides to the Malay Peninsula and Sumatra. The highest wind speed was 85 km/h. It caused around $20 billion in damage. A conservative estimate put the death toll close to 2,100.
Heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a nearby dam and an old railway embankment, submerging the city of Mokwa in Niger State. It resulted in the death of 500 people and 600 went missing.
The abnormally high temperature affected the Indian subcontinent starting from April. The highest recorded temperature was 48 degrees in Rajasthan, India. With recorded deaths of 455 people in two months in India
A landslide completely took off one village, Tarasin, in the Marrah Mountains in Central Darfur, western Sudan. It killed 375-1500 people. The landslide came in two waves, within a few hours. It buried people who tried to help people after the first wave. This was caused by the heavy rainfall.
Los Angeles was affected by a series of 14 destructive wildfires in January. It burned nearly 57,529 hectares in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties, California. It resulted in 440 deaths, and 31 went missing.
The flash flood resulted from heavy rain in the US state of Texas. It affected areas in the Texas Hill Country, Central Texas (especially Kerr County), and the Guadalupe River Watershed, resulting in the death of 135 people and roughly $1 billion in damage.