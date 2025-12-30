/Back to the Big Screen: Hindi Films That Re-Released in Theatres in 2025

With nostalgia emerging as a major theatrical trend, 2025 saw several iconic Hindi films returning to cinema halls through special re-releases. From Yash Chopra's timeless romances like Dil To Pagal Hai to Imtiaz Ali's musical dramas like Rockstar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life epics like Devdas and Padmaavat, these films gave audiences a chance to relive cinematic magic on the big screen. Let's have a close look at films which re-released in cinemas in 2025.