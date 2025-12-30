/Back to the Big Screen: Hindi Films That Re-Released in Theatres in 2025

2025 saw multiple films re-releasing in theatres and doing better business in the second run. Films like Sanam Teri Kasam made Harshvardhan Rane a star overnight on its re-release. There was also a celebration of SRK turning 60 with several of his films hitting the big screen again.
With nostalgia emerging as a major theatrical trend, 2025 saw several iconic Hindi films returning to cinema halls through special re-releases. From Yash Chopra's timeless romances like Dil To Pagal Hai to Imtiaz Ali's musical dramas like Rockstar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life epics like Devdas and Padmaavat, these films gave audiences a chance to relive cinematic magic on the big screen. Let's have a close look at films which re-released in cinemas in 2025.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is often compared with legendary filmmakers like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, is known for taking Indian cinema to global stage. His lavish romantic drama Devdas was re-released in theatres on February 14, 2025. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, the film’s grandeur, soulful music, and tragic love story once again drew audiences to cinemas.
Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai returned to the big screen on February 28, 2025. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, the film’s celebration of love, destiny, and dance struck a strong nostalgic chord.
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was re-released in theatres on January 10, 2025. Starring Hrithik Roshan in a dual role opposite Ameesha Patel, the blockbuster debut film once again reminded audiences of the craze it created upon its original release.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s romantic drama Namaste London hit theatres again on March 7, 2025. Led by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film’s themes of love, identity, and cultural roots resonated strongly with audiences revisiting it on the big screen.
Imtiaz Ali’s beloved rom-com Jab We Met was re-released in theatres in February 2025. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film’s iconic characters, memorable dialogues, and heartfelt romance made it one of the most celebrated nostalgia re-runs of the year.
Another Imtiaz Ali directorial, Rockstar, returned to cinemas on April 4, 2025. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, the musical love story once again found audiences flocking to theatres, especially for A.R. Rahman’s celebrated soundtrack.
Ayan Mukerji’s youth-centric romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released on January 3, 2025. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the film’s themes of friendship, ambition, and love continued to resonate deeply.
The romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, returned to theatres on February 7, 2025. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film emerged as one of the most successful re-releases, driven by strong fan support.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand historical epic Padmaavat was re-released on February 6, 2025. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the visually stunning spectacle once again showcased its cinematic scale on the big screen.
Farah Khan’s blockbuster reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om was re-released in theatres on 31st October, 2025, bringing back one of Bollywood’s most entertaining spectacles to the big screen. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in her iconic debut, alongside Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher, the film’s meta-humour, chartbuster music and larger-than-life moments once again found favour with audiences, reaffirming its cult status.
Ramesh Sippy’s legendary film Sholay was re-released on December 12, 2025, in a 4K restored Final Cut. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, the re-release offered fans a definitive big-screen experience of the iconic classic.