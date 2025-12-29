/Year-Ender 2025: A year that made headlines with wars, geopolitics, deaths and technology

A wave of youth-led 'Gen Z' protests has spread from Nepal to the Philippines, Peru, Morocco and Madagascar, driven by the frustration of the youth for the corruption, inequality, poor public services and limited opportunities. In Nepal, demonstrations against corruption and social-media bans toppled the prime minister and reshaped politics. In Madagascar and Peru, protests over basic utilities and political grievances turned violent, with dozens killed and more injured. In Morocco and the Philippines, young demonstrators are demanding reforms in education, health care, accountability and transparency. These generational movements—organised largely via social media highlight rising political engagement and discontent among digitally connected youth.