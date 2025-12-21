/Year-Ender 2025: 10 most searched hills and beaches in India, from Shimla to Puri

India’s diverse landscapes range from the Himalayas to a vast coastline, featuring snow‑clad hill stations, quiet beaches, riverine islands, and high‑altitude deserts. Here are ten trending hill stations and beaches in India.
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a timeless hill station celebrated for its colonial-era charm and scenic surroundings. Once the summer capital of British India, it features Victorian architecture, pine forests, and cool weather. The Mall Road and the Ridge are popular for strolling and shopping, while Christ Church and the UNESCO-listed Kalka–Shimla toy train add historic and cultural appeal.
Baga Beach is one of Goa’s most vibrant and consistently popular beach destinations. Located in North Goa, it is known for its lively nightlife, beach shacks, water sports, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting both Indian and international tourists, Baga offers a mix of adventure and entertainment. Its bustling shoreline, seafood eateries, and party culture ensure it remains a top beach choice year after year.
Manali is a scenic hill station in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu Valley, surrounded by snow-covered peaks, forests, and rivers. It is a major hub for adventure sports such as trekking, paragliding, skiing, and snowboarding. Popular attractions include Solang Valley, Hadimba Temple, and Rohtang Pass. With pleasant weather and vibrant local culture, Manali attracts travellers throughout the year.
Varkala Beach is a peaceful coastal retreat in Kerala, known for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. Favoured by spiritual seekers and slow travellers, it offers a calm alternative to crowded party beaches. Yoga retreats, Ayurvedic centres, and cliffside cafes enhance its relaxed atmosphere. Its bohemian vibe, stunning sunsets, and tranquil surroundings made Varkala one of the most trending beach destinations in 2025.
Dharamshala is a serene hill town in Himachal Pradesh, famous as the home of the Dalai Lama. Nestled against the Dhauladhar mountain range, it reflects a blend of Tibetan and Indian cultures. McLeod Ganj is known for monasteries and markets, while Lower Dharamshala feels more traditional. Visitors explore the Tsuglagkhang Complex, trek to Triund, and enjoy the town’s spiritual calm.
Radhanagar Beach, located on Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is known for its pristine white sand and turquoise waters. Consistently ranked among Asia’s best beaches, it has earned Blue Flag certification for cleanliness and safety. The beach’s peaceful setting and spectacular sunsets attracted large numbers of tourists in 2025, and its popularity is expected to remain strong in the coming years.
Nainital is a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand, built around the beautiful Naini Lake. Known as the “Lake District of India,” it offers boating, lakeside walks, and scenic mountain views. The town features colonial architecture, lively markets, and a pleasant climate. Key attractions include Naina Devi Temple and Snow View Point. Its romantic charm makes Nainital popular with families and couples.
Gokarna Beach rose in popularity for its untouched beauty and peaceful environment. Located along Karnataka’s coast, it attracts travellers seeking spirituality, solitude, and nature. Unlike commercial beach destinations, Gokarna offers quiet shores, temple culture, and scenic coastal trails. Camping, beach trekking, and sunset views are popular activities, making it a preferred choice for those looking to unwind.
Mussoorie, often called the “Queen of the Hills,” is a charming hill station in Uttarakhand known for its greenery and colonial heritage. Mall Road serves as the town’s social centre, while attractions like Kempty Falls and Gun Hill offer scenic views. The nearby Landour area provides peaceful walks and heritage cafes. With its cool climate and natural beauty, Mussoorie remains a favourite summer destination.
Puri Beach emerged as one of India’s top trending beaches in 2025, not only for its scenic beauty but also for its cultural significance. The beach received Blue Flag certification for 2025–26, highlighting its cleanliness and safety. During the Rath Yatra 2025 celebrations, it attracted tourists from across the world. Visitors enjoyed its soft sand, water sports, and vibrant atmosphere.