/Xi-Trump summit: US president reaches China for high-stakes talks — Date, venue, key facts and what’s at stake

US President Donald Trump has touched down in Beijing on Wednesday for a closely watched summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as tensions over trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the Iran conflict continue to reshape relations between the world’s two largest economies.
US President Donald Trump has touched down in Beijing on Wednesday for a closely watched summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as tensions over trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the Iran conflict continue to reshape relations between the world’s two largest economies. The summit, scheduled for May 14-15, marks the first visit by a sitting US president to China in nearly a decade and comes at a politically delicate moment for Trump, whose approval ratings have been strained by the Iran war and rising inflation. Trump said trade would be “more than anything else” on the agenda, with the White House seeking agreements on American agriculture, meat exports and Boeing aircraft sales.
Trump has no public events beyond his arrival on Wednesday’s schedule, but is set to meet with Xi a series of times on Thursday and Friday. Trump and Xi’s highly anticipated meeting was originally scheduled from March 31 to April 2, but was pushed back by nearly two months as Washington became increasingly consumed by the war against Iran, forcing the White House to delay key diplomatic engagements.
According to the White House, Trump is expected to be greeted in Beijing by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, ambassador Xie Feng, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu and US envoy David Perdue. Associated Press said that the arrival ceremony is set to include a military honour guard, military band and around 300 Chinese youths. The White House also released a video showing Trump departing Washington for what it described as a “historic visit to China”. The reception is being carefully designed to flatter Trump, who is known for his appreciation of spectacle and ceremony.
The leaders will meet at the Great Hall of the People, visit the Temple of Heaven, attend a state banquet, and share tea and lunch together.
A major feature of the summit will be Thursday’s joint visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in 1420 during the Ming dynasty. Historically, Chinese emperors travelled there annually from the Forbidden City to pray for good harvests and affirm their right to rule. Reuters noted that the symbolism is significant for both leaders. For Xi, the venue reflects China’s ‘civilisational depth’ and continuity. For Trump, agriculture remains central, with American farmers seeking expanded Chinese purchases of soybeans, crops and meat. Interestingly, the temple’s famous Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests was rebuilt in the nineteenth century using redwood imported from the United States.
Trump enters the summit after court rulings weakened parts of his tariff agenda. Analysts say his ambitions have narrowed towards securing practical trade agreements rather than broader economic confrontation. China, meanwhile, retains leverage through its restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets critical for defence systems, semiconductors and manufacturing supply chains. Both governments are expected to discuss extending the current truce over export controls and tariffs introduced during last year’s trade escalation.
The summit also unfolds against the backdrop of the Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil markets and increased pressure on the White House. Trump is reportedly seeking China’s assistance in encouraging Tehran towards negotiations and stabilising energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that the war has damaged Trump politically ahead of November’s midterm elections, increasing the importance of achieving visible diplomatic progress in Beijing.
Taiwan and advanced technology restrictions are also expected to dominate private discussions. Beijing continues to oppose US arms sales to Taiwan, while Washington has maintained restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to China. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and supply chain security are expected to feature heavily as both countries compete for technological dominance.
Unlike Donald Trump’s 2017 China visit, former First Lady Melania Trump is not accompanying him this time. However, Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump were seen travelling with the delegation. In a photograph posted by Lara Trump on X captioned “Team CHYYYYYNA”, she appeared alongside US Defence Secretary Marco Rubio, Eric Trump, Lara Trump and other members of the travelling group.
More than a dozen US executives will join Trump on the trip, a White House official with knowledge of the plans told the BBC. The summit delegation includes some of America’s most prominent corporate leaders, reflecting the economic stakes surrounding the visit. Executives joining Trump include Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. AP noted that the summit takes place in a vastly different climate from Trump’s 2017 China visit. Former US diplomat Danny Russel observed: “The context for this visit is wholly different.”