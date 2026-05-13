It seems unlikely to have any concrete outcome from the summit. They are likely to strike a trade bargain which Trump will use to rally support domestically, and provide relief to US businesses ahead of the midterms in November. China still maintains control over the supply chain of critical minerals, and the US have control over the semiconductor chips; both sides are likely to share their biggest asset with one another. However, China still possesses Russian energy, so it's not completely desperate. Further, China's political and diplomatic influence on Iran seems to be overestimated by US analysts and media. Iran continues to leverage support from both Russia and China, while it acts independently. This is evident from the failure of the diplomatic talks in Islamabad, where FT reports suggest China tried to influence Iran to bring it to the negotiation table. The US has clearly laid out its plan in its National Security Strategy. If the war escalates, the US will likely create multiple flashpoints like China-Japan and North Korea- South Korea. The US will try to implement a blockade on the first island chain in the Pacific and cut off China's access to the Strait of Malacca. It will force China to bypass the naval trade and focus on railroads and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and create a trade block of Eastern European nations and South Asian Nations. While the US wants to establish dominance in the Western Hemisphere, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Guena, Cuba, Argentina, and Greenland, as part of the Donroe Doctrine, a Trump corollary of the Monroe Doctrine.