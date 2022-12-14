X-mas 2022: Gorgeous makeup ideas to get the ultimate festive glam

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

'Tis is the season to be merry and also to curate head-turning makeup looks that will get you a ton of applause, likes and comments. While most of us give a lot of attention to our outfits during the festive season, sometimes we do forget to shortlist the best makeup looks to match our outfits. Here're some amazing Xmas makeup ideas that will inspire you to pick your favourite eyeshadow palette and brush.

Christmas makeup ideas

Replace faux freckles with snowflakes and create the most fabulous Christmas look this winter. Use shades of green and red for your lips and eyes to reflect the festive mood. Make sure that you use silver highlighter instead of bronze or gold to get the perfect luminous finish.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

For this look, opt for a neutral shade for your eyeshadow base and use a dark brown or black eyeshadow to create a line across the crease. Use rhinestones to take the look a couple of notches higher.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

Opt for a matte base and apply a soft blusher across your nose and cheeks. Then use green, yellow, blue and red eyeshadows to create Xmas accessories on your lids. Use red lipstick to complete the look.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

For the eyes, use metallic shades and replicate this look. With white eyeliner or eyebrow pencil, create half a snowflake at the corner of your eyes and replace freckles with mini snowflakes. Use a dark shade of maroon for the lips.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

You don't always have to use green colour for your Xmas makeup look. You can also go for different shades of blue and silver. For the base, go for a semi-dewy look. And, don't forget to use stones.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

Start by prepping your skin with a hydrating moisturiser. Then use a luminous primer to get the perfect base. After colour correcting, use a dewy foundation to replicate this look. For eyes, use metallic green and red shades. And, go for a pink or silver highlighter for the best results. Don't use a bright red shade for this look, go for something deeper.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Christmas makeup ideas

This look is super easy to create. Once you are done with your everyday makeup routine, take white and red eyeliner and draw a line across your crease. Once you are done with the look, finish it off with a setting spray.

(Photograph: Instagram )