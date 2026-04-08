/WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Confirmed Match Card: Punk vs Reigns to close Show of Shows

The full WrestleMania 42 Night 2 card is confirmed! Watch CM Punk-Roman Reigns fight for the World Heavyweight Title, the return of The Demon, and a massive IC Title Ladder match live from Las Vegas on April 19, 2026.
Perhaps the most looked-forward-to match of Night 2 is between the two behemoths – Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. After gaining prominence during their face-off at this year’s Royal Rumble, Femi and Lesnar were pinned for a match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, keeping everyone on their toes.
The 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Rhea Ripley, faces her toughest challenge against Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship on Night 2 at Mania. After verbal throwdowns in the lead-up to their title match, the WWE has successfully sold the bad blood between the two ruthless in-ring stars.
The two former members of the Judgment Day, Finn Balor, face the ultimate heel, Dominik Mysterio, in a singles match on Night 2 in Las Vegas. After the group turned on Balor on RAW earlier, Finn promised to bring his ‘Demon mode’ for his clash against the ex-intercontinental champion.
After Rey Mysterio made a shocking return to the WWE programming on RAW last week, he joined the list of four superstars challenging the champion Penta for the Intercontinental Championship in a six-man ladder match at WrestleMania 42 Night 2.
After beating Carmelo Hayes for the US title, the ultimate underdog, Sami Zayn, entered the chat for the match at Mania this year. Trick Williams’ interference in the title match not only cost his best friend his title, but also dragged him into the picture for a match with Zayn at Mania.
The main event of Night 2 would be between CM Punk and the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Roman Reigns. The most hyped match across two nights has everything to make this the greatest ever WrestleMania main event. From Punk’s pipebombs to Roman’s spears and family support, this feud promises to feed families.