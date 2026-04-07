/WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Matches Confirmed: Cody Rhodes to face Randy Orton in main event

WWE confirms WrestleMania 42 Night 1 lineup! Cody Rhodes defends his title against Randy Orton, while AJ Lee and Becky Lynch battle for the Intercontinental Title. Plus, a brutal Unsanctioned war between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre. See the full Las Vegas card here.
The two trailblazers of the women’s division, Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, will come face to face at the Show of Shows for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in Las Vegas. With plenty riding and considering their recent history since Lee’s return, this match promises to deliver at WrestleMania 42.
The Vision, (including Tag Team champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory), alongside streamer IShowSpeed, will face the Usos and LA Knight in a six-man tag match at WrestleMania 42. It is the latest addition to the Night 1 Match Card.
The most vicious clash scheduled for Night 1 is between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre - an Unsanctioned Match, meaning there would be no disqualification, no counts, and anything goes. The only way to win is by a pinfall.
Amongst the most anticipated matches on WrestleMania 42 Night 1 is between the two former heavyweight champions, Seth Rollins and Gunther. Though the two don’t have a history together, their face-off would be a mouth-watering one for the pro-wrestling fans.
Following the attack on the challenger Liv Morgan by the women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer on Monday Night RAW, leaving her forehead swollen, Morgan promises to bring her most brutal version to WrestleMania 42 Night 1, as she chases a shot at the women’s world title.
The Fatal-4 Way tag team match will include the champions, The Irresistible Forces, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and the challengers – Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the Bella Twins and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
The main event of WrestleMania 42 Night 1 would be between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After Pat McAfee shockingly turned on Rhodes during last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, the defending champion would be shy on the numbers game, with Orton having company at this end.