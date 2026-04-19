/WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Full Results: Two MASSIVE returns as Rhodes retains title against Orton

The dust has settled at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 has officially set the bar. From two massive, shocking returns to a brutal main event that saw Cody Rhodes retain his title against Randy Orton, Night 1 was an unforgettable affair. Check full results
In a high-octane opener, the rivalry between Logan and IShowSpeed reached a boiling point, culminating in the internet sensation putting Paul through a table with a massive frog splash.
In a brutal, pulsating contest, Fatu proved his dominance by putting McIntyre through a table to secure the pinfall victory.
In a massive surprise, the legendary Paige returned to a thunderous ovation, stepping in as a mystery partner to help Brie Bella capture the gold.
"The Man" reclaimed her throne, shoving Lee into an exposed turnbuckle to secure the championship victory.
While Gunther secured the win via submission, the story was the shock return of Bron Breakker. Breakker targeted Rollins with a series of spears, effectively ensuring the "Ring General’s" victory.
In a career-defining moment, Morgan overcame Vaquer with help from The Judgment Day, stunning the Vegas crowd.
Despite interference from Pat McAfee and a relentless assault from "The Viper," the American Nightmare survived the onslaught to retain his title. However, the night ended on a dark note, with a post-match beating from Orton leaving Rhodes bloodied and bruised in the center of the ring.