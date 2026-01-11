/WWE: Top 5 Favourites to Win Women’s Royal Rumble 2026

Women's Royal Rumble 2026 is another highlight of perhaps the grandest PPVs in the pro-wrestling industry, with several old and newcomers vying for a main event push at WrestleMania 41. Check who makes the list.
She's a strong favourite to win, given her past performances and current momentum. Morgan's return from injury could make for an unforgettable moment.
Many predict Ripley will win, citing her dominant presence in WWE. A Rumble win would solidify her position as a top star in the women’s division.
Belair's popularity and talent make her a likely candidate to win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. A win would return her to the top of the card.
Cargill's fresh face and recent title win could make her a career-altering winner at this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble.
Valkyria's hardworking persona and fan support make her a contender. Although she is the least popular and favourite among the abovementioned ones, considering how WWE creative works, handing her the Rumble win can never be discarded.