LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /WWE: Top 5 Favourites to Win Women’s Royal Rumble 2026

WWE: Top 5 Favourites to Win Women’s Royal Rumble 2026

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 17:38 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 17:38 IST

Women's Royal Rumble 2026 is another highlight of perhaps the grandest PPVs in the pro-wrestling industry, with several old and newcomers vying for a main event push at WrestleMania 41. Check who makes the list.

Liv Morgan
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Liv Morgan

She's a strong favourite to win, given her past performances and current momentum. Morgan's return from injury could make for an unforgettable moment.

Rhea Ripley
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Rhea Ripley

Many predict Ripley will win, citing her dominant presence in WWE. A Rumble win would solidify her position as a top star in the women’s division.

Bianca Belair
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Bianca Belair

Belair's popularity and talent make her a likely candidate to win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. A win would return her to the top of the card.

Jade Cargill
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Jade Cargill

Cargill's fresh face and recent title win could make her a career-altering winner at this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble.

Lyra Valkyria
5 / 5
(Photograph: WWE)

Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria's hardworking persona and fan support make her a contender. Although she is the least popular and favourite among the abovementioned ones, considering how WWE creative works, handing her the Rumble win can never be discarded.

Trending Photo

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?
8

'Attack against one is attack against all!’: What is NATO’s Article 5 and why does it carry global consequences?

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding
6

In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets
5

Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?
10

Can Iran’s air defense systems really stop a US strike? Which air defense systems do they have?

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth
7

National Youth Day 2026: These 7 countries have the youngest populations on Earth