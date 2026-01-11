LOGIN
WWE: Top 5 Favourites to Win Men’s Royal Rumble 2026

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 17:14 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 17:14 IST

The 39th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble takes place at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season, on January 31 this year. Let’s check who the favourites are to win the men’s Royal Rumble 2026.

Roman Reigns
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Roman Reigns

The OTC is the early odds-on favourite to win, with a possible storyline leading to a rematch with Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania 42.

Bron Breakker
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Bron Breakker

Breakker is a strong contender, having gained momentum with wins over CM Punk and Seth Rollins lately. A Rumble win could set up a World Championship clash at the Mania, a spot and place he belongs to.

Sami Zayn
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Sami Zayn

As an underdog, Zayn's popularity makes him a fan favourite to win. A victory could lead to a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Mania, something the fans wished to see.

Gunther
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Gunther

With an impressive Royal Rumble history, Gunther's dominant heel persona makes him a strong candidate. A win could lead to a showdown with CM Punk or Drew McIntyre, who recently beat Cody Rhodes for the world title.

LA Knight
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

LA Knight

LA Knight's popularity and babyface appeal make him a possible surprise winner at this year’s Rumble, potentially setting up a main event push he has deserved for the longest time.

