/WWE: Top 5 dream matches at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia

With WrestleMania 43 set to take place (in 2027) in Saudi Arabia, WWE could line up some of the dream matches and returns for the first overseas ‘Show of Shows’. Here is the list of five dream matches.
Since it’s the list of dream matches, how about one between in-ring star CM Punk, facing former Shield member and current AEW superstar, Jon Moxley, also formerly known as Dean Ambrose. Considering how ex-stars have returned lately, including Cody Rhodes and Punk, Ambrose's comeback would be iconic.
AJ Lee's return to the WWE ring was perhaps the best comeback ever, let alone of this year, as the fans went gaga over welcoming her after more than a decade. Having reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the pro-wrestling mogul, Lee could take on WWE women’s division face and former champion, Liv Morgan, at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, making it a dream match for the fans worldwide.
Brock Lesnar is that name that sells every time; even though he and Drew McIntyre main-evented WrestleMania 36 (during COVID time) with the Scottish Psychopath winning his maiden WWE title, a repeat of the clash of two behemoths in front of a packed house in Saudi Arabia would feed generations.
A triple threat of this quality hasn’t happened in the longest time, and WWE fans would all but absolutely cherish this ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ clash. Three mega stars, all popular and grand in-ring veterans, colliding in a WrestleMania main event would be flashy, iconic and memorable; besides, WWE making it a title match would be a world of good to everyone.
The biggest dream match of all time, the Rock vs Roman Reigns, could be a reality at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The two greatest of their times facing off in the main event is all a pro-wrestling fan would want to witness, something (as grand) that might never happen again. Having teased this clash last year, the WWE could make this happen.