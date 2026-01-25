/WWE: SNME Full Results – Check who faces Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2026

Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams and Damian Priest were the final four contenders for the WWE title match against McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. Too much action was what all the fans wanted to see in the SNME main event. The legendary Orton was on top of his opponents for most of the time, but everyone had their chances in the middle. Zayn, however, took his as he connected with the Helluva Kick on Priest to win the match and qualify for the title match at Rumble.