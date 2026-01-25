/WWE: SNME Full Results – Check who faces Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2026

The new WWE world champion, Drew McIntyre, finally has a challenger for next week’s title match at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. But before that, let’s check out January 26th Saturday Night Main Event’s (SNME) full results.
The two title contenders, Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, were at each other at the SNME at the Bell Centre. After costing Rhodes his title against McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match, Jacob attacked Rhodes in the entranceway, leading to a massive brawl. With both going overboard in the concourse area later, McIntyre came out of nowhere, attacking the two mercilessly. The match ended in a no-contest.
The women’s tag match was next, with the defending champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY taking on the Judgement Day’s Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Following an exciting back-and-forth, Raquel Rodriguez helped Morgan and Perez escape multiple finishers, only for the women’s world champion Stephanie Vaquer to provide back-up for the tag champs. Ripley and SKY turned out to be too good for them as they defended their title.
A week before putting his career on the line against Gunther at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles faced old foe Nakamura in a classic one-on-one. The two left everything inside the ring, from a calf crusher from Styles to a Kinshasa out of nowhere. While Nakamura tried another one late into the match, only for Styles to duck it and hit him with a phenomenal forearm and a Styles clash to stand tall in the end. Styles beat Nakamura.
Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams and Damian Priest were the final four contenders for the WWE title match against McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. Too much action was what all the fans wanted to see in the SNME main event. The legendary Orton was on top of his opponents for most of the time, but everyone had their chances in the middle. Zayn, however, took his as he connected with the Helluva Kick on Priest to win the match and qualify for the title match at Rumble.