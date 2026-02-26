WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Who will win men’s and women’s chamber matches? Check result predictions

The road to WrestleMania 42 will get underway following the Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago. With four scheduled bouts, including two Chamber matches and as many title ones lined up, let’s check out the result predictions.
The six participants in the Women’s Chamber match include Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez, with all eyes on who stands tall in the end. While most are involved in separate storylines, leading to potential Mania matches, one name that stands out as a top contender is former women’s champion Stratton. The winner of this match faces current SmackDown champion Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.
The Men’s Chamber match is stacked with several former WWE champions, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Jey Uso, while the remaining three are LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams. Given what is at stake, former two-time WrestleMania main-eventer Rhodes is the frontrunner to walk out as the winner. Should that happen, Cody will face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Champion Becky Lynch will face AJ Lee for the Intercontinental title. Given it would be AJ Lee’s first singles match in over a decade, and at her hometown too, the creative would be smart enough to make her win and send the crowd home happy.
Finn Balor will challenge the world heavyweight champion CM Punk for the title in the likely main event of this PPV. Although Balor would all but push Punk’s limits, with assistance from The Judgment Day, Punk would most likely end up beating him, retaining his championship. However, chances of Roman Reigns making an appearance at some point during or after the match are not ruled out.