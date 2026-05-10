/WWE Backlash 2026 Full Results: Reigns beats Fatu; 'John Cena Classic' revealed

WWE Backlash 2026 was a blockbuster event. The first PLE since WrestleMania 42 featured bonkers matches and a classic main event, hyping future storylines, and also included an announcement of a new signature event. Check full results.
The fast-paced, hard-hitting and must-watch showdown between two former members of The Vision, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, provided a perfect start to this PLE in Tampa, Florida. Rollins suffered a beating at the hands of a future Mania main-eventer, with Breakker proving why he is the chosen one.
Trick Williams retained his US Championship against Sami Zayn in the lone WrestleMania 42 rematch on the cards. Williams continued to impress with his in-ring prowess, signalling that he would be entering the bigger leagues sooner rather than later.
Perhaps the most exciting segment of the evening was the tag match between Danhausen and his gang of Mini-Hausens, who defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson. The newest WWE star, Danhausen, has maintained his winning streak since joining the company and is the most entertaining act on the roster.
This match was a perfect payoff of a month-long feud between the two greatest WWE women’s and Japanese in-ring superstars, which felt like a main event, to say the least. An excellent match, resulting in IYO SKY beating the veteran Asuka, was no short of a passing of the torch moment. The two shared an emotional moment afterwards.
The 17-time world champion John Cena made an appearance at this year’s Backlash, revealing the inauguration of a new event called ‘The John Cena Classic’ alongside a new championship bearing Cena’s name that the fans will vote on. More details to follow in the coming weeks.
In this match between two brothers, Jacob Fatu pushed the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion to limits, one rarely witnessed during the OTC’s career. Even though Fatu suffered a beating at the hands of perhaps the greatest champion of his time, Jacob looked no short of keeping Roman on his toes. With The SummerSlam fast approaching, it remains to be seen how these two construct a rivalry worth talking for years.