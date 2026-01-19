/WWE: 5 superstars who entered as number 30 in Men's Royal Rumble (2021-2025)

WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year, the Royal Rumble 2026, is merely ten days away, and the excitement continues to grow with each passing day. Here, we look at the last five entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble in the previous five editions.
Perhaps the most athletic in-ring WWE superstar at the moment, YouTuber-turned-pro-wrestler, Logan Paul, was number 30th in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. Currently, he is part of the newest faction on Monday Night RAW named ‘The Vision’.
Sami Zayn is WWE’s biggest underdog story, and his appearance at number 30 at the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble broke the roof off. Zayn is yet to win a Rumble, although 2026 could present him with that opportunity this year.
Returning to the WWE after half a decade, Cody Rhodes made his first Rumble appearance in years at the 2023 edition, coming in at number 30. He went on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble that year, headlining WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.
The ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar was the final entrant in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble, sending shockwaves around the arena and among the superstars present inside at that time. Like Cody, Brock also won the Rumble that year, main-eventing WrestleMania against Reigns.
The winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble, former WWE superstar Braun Strowman, was the number 30th entrant at the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble. He did throw a few superstars across the top rope, but failed to stand tall in the end.