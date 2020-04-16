Wuhan's 'wet markets' struggle after virus lockdown

Get WION News app for latest news
China's 'wet markets' have been slammed internationally as the coronavirus roils the world, with the disease having seemingly emerged from stalls selling wild animals in Wuhan late last year.
Let's take a look at their present condition:
The reopening of wet markets has drawn criticism from around the world as the death toll from the pandemic continues to mount.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shutdown during the lengthy quarantine sealed off Wuhan until April 8. The city's markets are now fighting for survival as customers have not been rushing back.
The Huanan Seafood Market, which sold a range of exotic wildlife, is suspected to be the cradle of the virus that jumped from animals to humans.
Vendors at Wuhan's markets say unaffordable rents and the lingering effects of the citywide shutdown are more immediate concerns than the threat of contagion.
Low foot traffic at the market, which has locked all but one entrance and only allows customers in after a temperature check, remains vendors' main concern.