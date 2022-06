Ministers start meeting at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the first time since 2017 on Sunday, hoping to break the logjam on several hot-button issues in the global trade body's in-tray.

Led by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO takes decisions by consensus, making agreements harder to reach.

Here are the main issues on the table at the 12th WTO ministerial conference, which runs until Wednesday in Geneva:

