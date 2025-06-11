/WTC 2023-25: 5 players with the most catches. Surprisingly, no Indians in list

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 16:52 IST
It is often said that catches win you matches and tournaments. So, here are the top five players with the most catches in the WTC cycle 2023-25.
(Photograph:AFP)
Steve Smith
Australia’s Steve Smith has grabbed 43 catches in 20 Tests, the most by any player in the WTC 2023–25 cycle. His five catches in a single inning reflect his sharp dives in Australia's slip cordon.
(Photograph:AFP)
Joe Root
Former England captain Joe Root has taken 35 catches in 22 matches. His best in an innings is three catches, showcasing his safe hands in the slip cordon.
(Photograph:AFP)
Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has held on to 24 catches in 13 games. His top performance came with three catches in one inning.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ben Duckett
England's left-handed opening batter Benn Duckett has taken 23 catches in 22 matches, with his best performance being two catches in a single inning.
(Photograph:AFP)
Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook has grabbed 21 catches in 17 matches, with his best performance being three catches in a single innings. Notably, Brook was appointed the England white-ball captain in April 2025.