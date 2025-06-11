/WTC 2023-25: 5 players with the most catches. Surprisingly, no Indians in list

LOGIN
Authored By Umang
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 16:52 IST

It is often said that catches win you matches and tournaments. So, here are the top five players with the most catches in the WTC cycle 2023-25.

Steve Smith
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Steve Smith

Australia’s Steve Smith has grabbed 43 catches in 20 Tests, the most by any player in the WTC 2023–25 cycle. His five catches in a single inning reflect his sharp dives in Australia's slip cordon.
Joe Root
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Joe Root

Former England captain Joe Root has taken 35 catches in 22 matches. His best in an innings is three catches, showcasing his safe hands in the slip cordon.
Daryl Mitchell
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has held on to 24 catches in 13 games. His top performance came with three catches in one inning.
Ben Duckett
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Ben Duckett

England's left-handed opening batter Benn Duckett has taken 23 catches in 22 matches, with his best performance being two catches in a single inning.
Harry Brook
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Harry Brook

England's Harry Brook has grabbed 21 catches in 17 matches, with his best performance being three catches in a single innings. Notably, Brook was appointed the England white-ball captain in April 2025.

