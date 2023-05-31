WTC 2023: Australia's road to final

The Ashes 2021

Australia won the five-match series 4-0. The Kangaroos had already won the series even before the fourth Test of the series with three back-to-back victories. The fourth Test then ended in a draw - England's best result in the series before they lost the fifth one too.

Australia tour of Pakistan 2022

After the first two Tests ended in draw, Australia did the unthinkable and won the third Test for the 1-0 series victory - A rarity in the subcontinent nation for them. Usman Khawaja scored 496 run for the visitors in his country of birth while Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon both picked 12 wickets apiece in the series to help Australian cause.

Australia tor of Sri Lanka 2022

A top effort from the touring side saw them drawing the two Test series 1-1 despite top run scorer and top wicket taker, both being from Sri Lanka. For Australia though, Steve Smith scored 151 runs and Nathan Lyon took 11 wickets.

West Indies tour of Australia 2022.

Australia drubbed aside the West Indies 2-0 in the two Test series to all but ensure their place the WTC Final. For the home side, Marnus Labuschagne exploded for 502 in four innings of the two Tests and Nathan Lyon once again took 12 more wickets to be the top wicket taker.

South Africa in Australia 2022

Australia further cemented their place in the WTC Final as they won the three-match Test series 2-0 with Steve Smith top scoring for them at 231 runs and Pat Cummins taking 12 wickets.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

One of the finest rivalries in today's Test cricket as Australia lost their only series in the current WTC cycle. India won the series 2-1 but Usman Khawaja continued his prime form in Asia, scoring 333 runs while Ravi Ashwin proved his supremacy in Test cricket as spinner as he took 25 wickets in the series.

