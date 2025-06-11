WTC 2023–25: Five bowlers with most five-wicket hauls. 2 Indians in the list, check others

(Photograph: AFP )

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, the only skipper to lead Australia in consecutive WTC finals, has achieved five-wicket hauls on five occasions in 18 Test matches. Cummins can go up the ladder with the most five-wicket hauls (6) in the current cycle if he manages to send five Proteas batters back to the pavilion during the ongoing WTC Final at Lord's stadium in London.