WTC 2023–25: Five bowlers with most five-wicket hauls. 2 Indians in the list, check others

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 19:46 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 19:46 IST

 From Jasprit Bumrah of India to Pat Cummins of Australia, these five bowlers have most five wicket hauls in current WTC cycle.

Noman Ali
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Noman Ali

In just six Tests, Pakistan's Noman Ali has achieved something phenomenal that others can only dream of. He has taken five-wicket hauls five times in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.
Jasprit Bumrah
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, the world's number one Test bowler, has taken five wickets in an innings five times over the course of 15 Test matches. Additionally, he leads the current cycle for most wickets with a total of 77 wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked five-wicket hauls in five innings over a span of 15 Tests. Interestingly, he is India's second leading wicket-taker with 63 wickets.
Pat Cummins
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, the only skipper to lead Australia in consecutive WTC finals, has achieved five-wicket hauls on five occasions in 18 Test matches. Cummins can go up the ladder with the most five-wicket hauls (6) in the current cycle if he manages to send five Proteas batters back to the pavilion during the ongoing WTC Final at Lord's stadium in London.
Ajaz Patel
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Ajaz Patel

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has taken five-wicket hauls five times in just seven Tests. Ajaz has been vital with the ball for the Kiwis, being the second leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the current cycle.

