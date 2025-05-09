WTC 2023-2025: Top 7 batters revealed! No Kohli, no Rohit, just one Indian star

1. Joe Root Source: AFP

1 /7

1. Joe Root

ICC No. 1 Test batter Joe Root from England is the leading run scorer in the 2025 WTC cycle. He has piled up 1968 runs in 22 matches, smashing seven hundreds and as many fifties at an impressive average of 54.66. Joe Root also smashed a double hundred against Pakistan in Multan, 2024.