WTC 2023-2025: Top 7 batters revealed! No Kohli, no Rohit, just one Indian star

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

With the WTC Final 2025 to be played next month at the Home of cricket, here are seven players who have top-scored in the 23-25 WTC Cycle, including Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Usman Khwaja and Travis Head.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Joe Root Test batter
1. Joe Root
1. Joe Root

ICC No. 1 Test batter Joe Root from England is the leading run scorer in the 2025 WTC cycle. He has piled up 1968 runs in 22 matches, smashing seven hundreds and as many fifties at an impressive average of 54.66. Joe Root also smashed a double hundred against Pakistan in Multan, 2024.

Yashashvi Test Cricket 34
2. Yashashvi Jaiswal
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a mark with 1798 runs from 19 Tests, bringing up four centuries and 10 fifties at an average of 52.88. He is the sole Indian on the list.

Ben Ducket Test Cricket
3. Ben Duckett
3. Ben Duckett

In 22 matches, English opener Ben Duckett has scored 1470 runs with two centuries and eight fifties. He has been consistent for England at the top of the order.

Joe Root Test Cricket
4. Harry Brook
4. Harry Brook

English batter Harry Brook’s 1463 runs from 29 innings include four centuries and seven half-centuries, highlighted by a mammoth 317 against Pakistan in 2024.

Usman Khwaja Test
5. Usman Khwaja
5. Usman Khwaja

Veteran Australia opener Usman Khawaja has compiled 1422 runs in 19 Tests, scoring two hundreds and six fifties. He recorded his best score of 232 against Sri Lanka in Galle, 2025.

Steven Smith Test Cricket
6. Steven Smith
6. Steven Smith

Steven Smith, arguably one of the best Test batters in this era, has added 1324 runs from 35 innings to his legendary career, with five tons and four half-centuries.

Travis Head Test Cricket
7. Travis Head
7. Travis Head

Explosive left-hander batter from Australia, Travis Head, has scored 1177 runs in 34 innings, registering three tons and five fifties.

by Umang Bafna
