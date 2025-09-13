/WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia

Since announcing Saudi Arabia as WrestleMania 43’s new home, the WWE and its venue partners are expected to bring back some of the top names for the first overseas ‘Show of Shows’ in 2027. Here are the top five names that could shock the world.
The ‘Final Boss’ is one of the top names expected to make his presence felt in Riyadh’s two-night WrestleMania 43 in 2027. Being the top name in the pro-wrestling industry and among the TKO board members, The Rock could face his real-life cousin and former WWE world champion, Roman Reigns, in perhaps the greatest dream matches of all time.
The Phenom, The Deadman or The Undertaker could also possibly come out of retirement to feature at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia two years later. Although these are only reports, the chances of several A-listers signing a contract just for this are near reality. However, it remains to be seen who The Undertaker faces at the Grandest Show of them all.
There cannot be a WrestleMania that massive without Austin. Perhaps the most significant of all retired in-ring wrestlers, Austin could also appear at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. The ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ could potentially face CM Punk in a dream match at the first-ever two-night Mania outside of the USA and Canada.
‘Mr WrestleMania’, Shawn Michaels, is also tipped to make his in-ring return at the Show of Shows in Riyadh. Michaels, also famously known as ‘The Heartbreak Kid’, could grace the occasion with his presence, letting everyone present at the Mania venue in Saudi Arabia live their dream of watching him back in the WWE ring.
The trickiest pick of them all is the former 17-time world champion, John Cena, who is nearing the Retirement Tour, which concludes later this year. Although he vows never to return to in-ring competition once he hangs his WWE boots, a never-say-never quote in the pro-wrestling industry could come his way, perhaps forcing him to return for one last match at WrestleMania 43.