WPL retention list: Top 5 highest-paid players, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 12:01 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 12:01 IST

The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Lets have a look at the top five highest-paid players in retention list

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) - INR 3.5 crore ($395,000)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mumbai Indians have retained England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). Her experience with both bat and ball will once again be a key factor for the team in the upcoming WPL season.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W) - INR 3.5 crore ($395,000)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

RCB’s title-winning captain Smriti Mandhana has also been retained for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). She has been a top performer for the franchise and is their second-highest run scorer with 646 runs. Her aggressive batting at the top will continue to play an important role for the team.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - INR 3.5 crore ($395,000)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gujarat Giants have retained Australian star Ashleigh Gardner for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). With her all-round skills and experience, she is expected to be a key player for the side in the upcoming WPL season.

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) - INR 2.75 crore ($310,000)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have kept big-hitting keeper-batter Richa Ghosh in their team for INR 2.75 crore ($310,000). In WPL, she has played 26 matches and scored 625 runs at an strike-rate of 150.96.

Richa will be a crucial player for RCB in the upcoming season.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) - INR 2.5 crore ($280,000)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mumbai Indians have retained their captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 2.5 crore ($280,000). She has been an important player for MI in guiding young players.

Harmanpreet is also fifth on the WPL overall run-scoring list with 851 runs in 27 matches.

