/WPL retention list: Top 5 highest-paid players, check who tops the list

The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Lets have a look at the top five highest-paid players in retention list
Mumbai Indians have retained England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). Her experience with both bat and ball will once again be a key factor for the team in the upcoming WPL season.
RCB’s title-winning captain Smriti Mandhana has also been retained for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). She has been a top performer for the franchise and is their second-highest run scorer with 646 runs. Her aggressive batting at the top will continue to play an important role for the team.
Gujarat Giants have retained Australian star Ashleigh Gardner for INR 3.5 crore ($395,000). With her all-round skills and experience, she is expected to be a key player for the side in the upcoming WPL season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have kept big-hitting keeper-batter Richa Ghosh in their team for INR 2.75 crore ($310,000). In WPL, she has played 26 matches and scored 625 runs at an strike-rate of 150.96.
Richa will be a crucial player for RCB in the upcoming season.
Mumbai Indians have retained their captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 2.5 crore ($280,000). She has been an important player for MI in guiding young players.
Harmanpreet is also fifth on the WPL overall run-scoring list with 851 runs in 27 matches.