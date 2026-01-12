Published: Jan 12, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 20:19 IST
LIVE | WPL match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB is facing Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai. Both the teams have played one match each with RCB winning vs MI and UPW losing vs Gujarat Giants.
(Photograph: BCCI)
WPL 2026 match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Smriti vs Deepti in Navi Mumbai
(Photograph: BCCI)
WPL 2026 match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
(Photograph: BCCI)
LIVE SCORE | RCB vs UPW: Bengaluru strike in powerplay
Great bowling for RCB bowlers again as they have not only tied down the UPW batters but also taken a wicket as well. UPW are struggling to score and Harleen paid the price while trying to release the pressure.
Over 1: 3 Runs
Over 2: 6 Runs
Over 3: 4 Runs
Over 4: 8 Runs
Over 5: 5 Runs (1 wicket)
Over 6: 10 Runs
UPW: 36/1 in powerplay (Litchfield 14 not out, Bell 1/12)
(Photograph: BCCI)
LIVE SCORE | RCB vs UPW: Bowlers run riot vs UPW
RCB on top here after two back-to-back double-wicket overs right after the powerplay. UPW lost four wickets for 11 runs in the four-over period with Shreyanka Patil and season opener hero Nadine de Klerk doing the damage with two wickets apiece.
Over 7: 3 Runs
Over 8: 11 Runs (2 wickets)
Over 9: 2 Runs (2 wickets)
Over 10:
UPW: 56/5 in 10 overs (Litchfield 20, Bell Klerk 2/2)