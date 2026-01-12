LOGIN
WPL 2026 Live Score Match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Bowlers run riot as Warriorz stumble to 56/5 in 10 overs

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 20:19 IST

LIVE | WPL match 5 , RCB vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB is facing Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai. Both the teams have played one match each with RCB winning vs MI and UPW losing vs Gujarat Giants.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB is facing Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai. Both the teams have played one match each with RCB winning vs MI and UPW losing vs Gujarat Giants.

(Photograph: BCCI)

UP Warriorz XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

(Photograph: BCCI)

Great bowling for RCB bowlers again as they have not only tied down the UPW batters but also taken a wicket as well. UPW are struggling to score and Harleen paid the price while trying to release the pressure.

Over 1: 3 Runs

Over 2: 6 Runs

Over 3: 4 Runs

Over 4: 8 Runs

Over 5: 5 Runs (1 wicket)

Over 6: 10 Runs

UPW: 36/1 in powerplay (Litchfield 14 not out, Bell 1/12)

(Photograph: BCCI)

RCB on top here after two back-to-back double-wicket overs right after the powerplay. UPW lost four wickets for 11 runs in the four-over period with Shreyanka Patil and season opener hero Nadine de Klerk doing the damage with two wickets apiece.

Over 7: 3 Runs

Over 8: 11 Runs (2 wickets)

Over 9: 2 Runs (2 wickets)

Over 10:

UPW: 56/5 in 10 overs (Litchfield 20, Bell Klerk 2/2)

