Great bowling for RCB bowlers again as they have not only tied down the UPW batters but also taken a wicket as well. UPW are struggling to score and Harleen paid the price while trying to release the pressure.

Over 1: 3 Runs

Over 2: 6 Runs

Over 3: 4 Runs

Over 4: 8 Runs

Over 5: 5 Runs (1 wicket)

Over 6: 10 Runs

UPW: 36/1 in powerplay (Litchfield 14 not out, Bell 1/12)