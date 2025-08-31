/Would you survive these planets? 6 horrifying worlds that kill with fire, glass and crushing pressure

Kepler-70b is a scorched remnant of a once-massive planet, now reduced to a blistering ember. With surface temperatures soaring to nearly 12,000°F (6,800°C), it is hotter than the surface of most stars. The planet once plunged into the heart of its parent star, surviving the unimaginable, only to be left as a fragment of its former self. Any spacecraft approaching would be instantly vaporised, as even the strongest metals would melt in moments. To stand here, even in imagination, is to stand on the edge of cosmic annihilation itself.