/Would a mini black hole vaporise you? NASA explains the surprising truth

Most black holes in today’s universe form when massive stars, at least 20 times bigger than the Sun, run out of fuel and collapse under their own gravity. These are known as stellar black holes. But there’s another type that scientists believe could have formed in the first moments after the Big Bang, primordial black holes (PBHs). These are purely theoretical and range in mass from a fraction of an atom’s weight to several times the mass of Earth. NASA explains: “At that moment, pockets of hot material may have been dense enough to form black holes, potentially with masses ranging from 100,000 times less than a paperclip to 100,000 times more than the Sun’s. Then, as the universe quickly expanded and cooled, the conditions for forming black holes this way ended.” Some physicists theorise that these black holes may still be drifting through space, possibly even passing through Earth without causing harm.

