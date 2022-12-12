Yearender 2022: Most disappointing films of this year

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

2022 will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the darkest years in Bollywood. This year, we got some of the most anticipated movies that not only underperformed at the box office but also disappointed moviegoers with the sort of content they provided, whether it was Akshay Kumar's action comedy-drama 'Bachchan Pandey' or Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film 'Shamshera' As this year is coming to an end, here we take a look at the films that proved that audiences will no longer walk into the theatre just after looking at the star cast.

Dhaakad

Sometimes a film has everything—a good cast, a team of ace filmmakers, and high technology—except the most important thing: a story. Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller lands in this category. Kangana has proved her mettle in the industry with her outstanding performance and her keen sense of picking the story. But with 'Dhaakad ', she kind of disappointed her fan base. The two-hour film is filled with cringe-worthy dialogues and an overdramatic script with an overdose of action that doesn't go well with the audience. Despite casting excellent actors like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta, the film fails to impress the fans.

(Photograph: Others )

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera'

Moviegoers had high expectations from Ranbir Kapoor's comeback movie 'Shamshera,' but once the movie was released, all we got in our hands was a revamped version of Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindustan.' Set in the 1890s, the film follows the story of a fictitious tribe called the Khameran, who have been brutalised by various kingdoms and are living in extreme poverty; Kapoor is Shamshera, who will save his community. To understand Karan Malhotra's film, one needs to put a lot of concentration on the melodramatic plot. The film is overstretched and is a loud drama. It was one of the Bollywood films that came with a lot of hype but failed to impress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Heropanti 2

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Heropanti 2' is the best example of why Bollywood needs to focus on the content and a warning to Tiger that he needs to do more acting than action. As it was expected, the film also had only Shroff and his stunts and nothing else. The only good thing about this film is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but what can he do all alone? The movie barely had any plot, and the pathetic acting by Tiger and Tara made the film even more worse.



(Photograph: Others )

'Liger' poster

Liger was one of the most anticipated movies of the year but as it arrived it became the most disappointing movie of the year. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. Explaining in brief, why this film tops the list of the worst movies of the year because it has nothing, except a jarring plot with foul-mouthed extra loud dialogue Made by ace director Puri Jagannadh, the mega-budget film had a lot of problems - from showing a misogynist relationship between the lead pair to making fun of a hammer person in the belief that it will boost his/her confidence.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Poster of 'Ek Villain Returns'

Mohit Suri's sequel film 'Ek Villain Returns' starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham was another big warning of why Bollywood needs to focus on the content. Mohit, who has previously impressed fans with his mystery thrillers, disappointed cinephiles with this patchy revenge drama that had nothing new to offer.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchhan Paandey’.

Akshay Kumar kicked off this year with his most-awaited movie, 'Bachchan Pandey.' For over two years, the makers kept the excitement of the fans on edge with every single release related to the film, but once it was released, the movie proved to be a major disappointment. With its jaded and outdated content, this action-comedy drama was an epic misfire.

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Radhe Shyam' poster

Starring Prabhas alone is not enough to save the weight of the movie. After SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali,' Prabhas starred in 'Shaaho,' which was a flop at the box office, and this year we got 'Radhe Shyam', which terribly tanked at the box office, too. Touted as a one-of-a-kind love story that no one has ever witnessed, was such a rare film that no one will ever want to watch it again. From a confusing screenplay to monotonous dialogue, Prabhas' film was one of the most outdated and boring films we have seen in recent years.

(Photograph: Twitter )