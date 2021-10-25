Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Fire your stylists Rani Mukerji & Malaika Arora
From sleazy, garish printed pants to ruffles on skirts that don't look one bit nice, Bollywood celebs made some not-so-great outfit choices this last week. Here's our roundup of some of the worst looks spotted on celebs.
She's done it before and she's doing it again! In her boring latest public outing, Rani Mukerji opted for a non flattering silhoutte that did her no justice and infact made her look someone from the 90s. She wore a white top with printed pants that looked like from her Bunty Aur Babli days when we considered anything and everything as fashion. She paired the look with some beaded necklace and sunglasses.
Fire your stylist Rani. You deserve so much better!
(Photograph:Twitter)
Divya Khosla Kumar
Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted recently as she stepped out for a shoot but there was nothing to like in her outfit, from her jacket to the dress or the top. The prints, the ruffle, the colour blocking composition looked like there was no thought put behind the outfit. While she looks good in almost everything she wears, Divya failed to wow us this time.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Malaika Arora
She is bold, she is beautiful and yet Malaika Arora's recent public outfit was less than okay for the style diva that she is. Malaika Arora was spotted visiting the salon in a maroon ensemble as she paired a crop jacket over a bralette and maroon flared pants and while it could have looked classy, the ensemble ended up looking she was trying too hard and yet not getting it right.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Urfi Javed
Spotted quite often in the public eye, Urfi Javed is consistent in failing to impress us with her choice of clothing. This time, she wore a fuschia neon crop top with cutouts that she paired with white pants. The look could have been great if she didn't try so hard to look sexy because the oomph factor clearly goes missing in her sartorial choices.