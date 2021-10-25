Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Fire your stylists Rani Mukerji & Malaika Arora

From sleazy, garish printed pants to ruffles on skirts that don't look one bit nice, Bollywood celebs made some not-so-great outfit choices this last week. Here's our roundup of some of the worst looks spotted on celebs.

Rani Mukerji

She's done it before and she's doing it again! In her boring latest public outing, Rani Mukerji opted for a non flattering silhoutte that did her no justice and infact made her look someone from the 90s. She wore a white top with printed pants that looked like from her Bunty Aur Babli days when we considered anything and everything as fashion. She paired the look with some beaded necklace and sunglasses.

Fire your stylist Rani. You deserve so much better!

(Photograph:Twitter)