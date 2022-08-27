Worst-dressed celebs of August

Aug 27, 2022

Despite having an entourage of stylists, designers, and MUAs and owning the most expensive outfits and accessories, some fashionistas fail to leave a mark with their sartorial choices. Whether it's the wrong fit, weird layering or a fashion faux pas, one small mistake can spoil the entire look. And, it is not so uncommon for celebs to make some disappointing fashion choices, especially when they are trying to try something new and exciting. Sometimes it's a miss, sometimes it's a hit! 

This month, a few celebrity fashion choices grabbed critics' attention for all the wrong reasons. Take a look!

Lili Reinhart

On August 9, Lili Reinhart stepped out on the streets of New York City in this disastrous Tory Burch number. The colour-blocked jersey dress along with a chunky black leather belt was a total miss.

Uorfi Javed

In an Instagram post, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed donned this weird see-through green dress this month and left everyone scratching their heads. The outfit doesn't look seamless at all and has an unusual design.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Just as the month started, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan making a major fashion blunder during 'Laal Singh Chaddha' promotions. The actress styled this orange cotton tie-dye heart t-shirt and denim pants in the worst way possible.

Awkwafina

While Gucci x Adidas tracksuit is a great choice for casual outings and parks, it shouldn't be worn on red carpets, premieres and fashion events. Awkwafina, however, wore it to the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding tried to ace the oversized trend but failed miserably. This extremely large blue shirt and high-waisted black trousers didn't complement each other at all.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out in NYC in this risque sundress that was mostly see-through. Her cowboy boots didn't match the outfit and took the whole look down.

Jameela Jamil

This Monique Vee frock donned by Jameela Jamil on the premiere event of her new show 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' just left critics and fashion aficionados disappointed. The halter-style gown didn't look flattering on the actress.

