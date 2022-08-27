Worst-dressed celebs of August

Despite having an entourage of stylists, designers, and MUAs and owning the most expensive outfits and accessories, some fashionistas fail to leave a mark with their sartorial choices. Whether it's the wrong fit, weird layering or a fashion faux pas, one small mistake can spoil the entire look. And, it is not so uncommon for celebs to make some disappointing fashion choices, especially when they are trying to try something new and exciting. Sometimes it's a miss, sometimes it's a hit!

This month, a few celebrity fashion choices grabbed critics' attention for all the wrong reasons. Take a look!