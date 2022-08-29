Worst-dressed celebs of 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST)

Award shows and red carpets are all about bold and skin-baring outfits. It's that time of the year when stars can don the best of their wardrobes or collaborate with big fashion designers to deliver head-turning looks that grab both attention and headlines. And, just like every other year, most celebs didn't disappoint us with their sartorial choices at this year's MTV VMAs. However, a few stuck out like sore thumbs in their not-so-gorgeous outfits and made us scratch our heads. 

While most celebs outdid themselves on the red carpet this week, a few failed to impress fans and fashion critics with their outfits and style sense. Take a look at the worst-dressed celebs of MTV VMAs 2022 here!

Tate McRae

Canadian singer Tate McRae decided to bring Cavewoman Chic to the red carpet of MTV VMAs this year and even though she pulled it off really well, we can't help but wonder why she is wearing this.

Sabrina Carpenter

In this Moschino dress, American singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter tried to channel the retro vibe but failed miserably due to the tacky cutouts of the dress that didn't look flattering on her body type.

Bebe Rexha

Donning a black gown from Vivienne Westwood, singer Bebe Rexha arrived on the red carpet with a poker face. The underwhelming look failed to impress fans and critics.

Ashley Graham

From its awkward hemline to its not-so-flattering neckline, nothing worked in this cutout dress. And, it reminded fans of Kendall Jenner's outfit which she wore at a friend's wedding.

Khalid

In an attempt to curate a bold, bright and fun look, singer Khalid ended up curating something that just didn't feel or look right. The purple shoes definitely took his OOTD a couple of notches down in the style quotient.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, who played a dual role in 'Liv and Maddie', opted for a gothic number for the prestigious award ceremony. While her dramatic nail art and braids looked great, the floral print of the dress just didn't do the magic it was supposed to do. 

