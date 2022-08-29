Worst-dressed celebs of 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

Award shows and red carpets are all about bold and skin-baring outfits. It's that time of the year when stars can don the best of their wardrobes or collaborate with big fashion designers to deliver head-turning looks that grab both attention and headlines. And, just like every other year, most celebs didn't disappoint us with their sartorial choices at this year's MTV VMAs. However, a few stuck out like sore thumbs in their not-so-gorgeous outfits and made us scratch our heads.

While most celebs outdid themselves on the red carpet this week, a few failed to impress fans and fashion critics with their outfits and style sense. Take a look at the worst-dressed celebs of MTV VMAs 2022 here!