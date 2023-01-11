Worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2023 - Haidi Klum to Emma D’Arcy
For this year's Golden Globes awards, several stars from the film industry stepped out in their fashion best, but like every year, this time also some stars disappointed us with their sartorial choices, for example, Haidi Klum, who wore a tacky shimmery dress.
So, here we have curated some of the worst celebrity looks from the evening that we thought were not Golden Globes-worthy at all.
Haidi Klum
Haidi Klum is known for her Halloween looks, but we weren't expecting her to bring her Halloween fashion to the Golden Globes red carpet. Klum, who has given us some of the most memorable red carpet looks, disappointed her fans as she showed up in an ultra mini sequin dress with feather detailing.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emma D’Arcy
Emma D’Arcy’s gothic-inspired look will surely go down in the history of worst red carpet appearances. For Hollywood's biggest party, the 'House of the Dragon' star, who uses they/them pronouns, walked the red carpet wearing an extra-long black coat with matching pants. She completed her look with blue gloves and smudged eyeliner.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Britt Lower
For the glitteriest night, Britt Lower stepped outside wearing the dullest outfit of the day. Lower, showed up wearing a Bach Mai gown featuring a black top and long pink skirt with huge covering. Her 90s inspired dress failed to impress us this time.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tefi Pessoa
Tefi Pessoa opted for a body-hugging black dress with a revealing top with a leather strap. Pessoa, must have chosen her outfit thinking that it would grab eveyone attention, but eventually her idea failed.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bailey Bass
Bailey Bass's 'Bridgerton' inspired dress was not Golden Globes worthy in our opinion. The actress attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in the gold colour silk brocade Dior dress and her hair in a high bun, which was not at all going with her look.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate wore the tackiest dress of the evening. Slate showed up at the Golden Globes award wearing a parrot green colour dress featuring a huge flower on the neck. Her dress was too subtle for an event like this.