Worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2023 - Haidi Klum to Emma D’Arcy

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

For this year's Golden Globes awards, several stars from the film industry stepped out in their fashion best, but like every year, this time also some stars disappointed us with their sartorial choices, for example, Haidi Klum, who wore a tacky shimmery dress.

So, here we have curated some of the worst celebrity looks from the evening that we thought were not Golden Globes-worthy at all.