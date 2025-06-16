LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Worried about hidden cameras in hotel rooms? 5 sneaky spots you should always inspect

Worried about hidden cameras in hotel rooms? 5 sneaky spots you should always inspect

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 17:24 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 17:24 IST

With rising concerns about privacy, especially while travelling, hidden cameras in hotel rooms and vacation rentals have become a serious worry for many. Here are five key places to check if you’re concerned about being secretly recorded.

Smoke Detectors
1 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Smoke Detectors

Cameras are often disguised inside smoke detectors mounted on the ceiling. If you notice an unusually placed or duplicate detector, inspect it closely. Look for small holes, unusual lenses, or blinking lights.

Mirrors
2 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Mirrors

To check for two-way mirrors, place your fingertip against the surface. If there’s a gap between your finger and its reflection, it's a normal mirror. If there's no gap, it might be a two-way mirror — investigate further or report it.

Alarm Clocks and Digital Displays
3 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Alarm Clocks and Digital Displays

Hidden cameras can be concealed inside digital clocks, radio units, or chargers. If the clock faces the bed or bathroom and seems out of place, examine it carefully for hidden lenses.

TV Sets and Set-Top Boxes
4 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

TV Sets and Set-Top Boxes

TVs and entertainment units are often directed towards the bed and are sometimes tampered with. Check for any suspicious wiring, unusually placed USB devices, or small pinhole cameras.

Power Outlets and USB Chargers
5 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Power Outlets and USB Chargers

Be cautious of unfamiliar plug points, adapters, or USB chargers, especially if you didn’t place them there. Some hidden cams record directly to internal storage or transmit over Wi-Fi.

Tip
6 / 6
(Photograph:Pexels)

Tip

Use your phone’s flashlight to scan for reflections from camera lenses. You can also install apps that detect infrared or network-connected spy devices.

