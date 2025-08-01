/5 world's safest airlines in 2025 - Check which airline tops list

From Etihad Airways to Qatar Airways, here's a look at the top five world's safest airlines in 2025. This list also includes Air New Zealand, Qantas, Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Virgin Australia.
Air New Zealand has been awarded the title of the world's safest airline in 2025. The airline has a strong safety record and follows all rules and guidelines strictly. The airline trains its crew thoroughly and uses the latest safety technologies.
Qantas is Australia’s one of the main airline and is often praised for its safety. It has no fatal jet accidents since 1951. The airline was among the first to use real-time engine checks and focuses heavily on maintenance, pilot training and safe flying practices. Qantas airline secured the second position on this list, just 1.5 points behind Air New Zealand.
The airline (Virgin Australia) focuses mainly on keeping the passengers safe through modern aircrafts and strong pilot training. The airline performs regular safety checks and takes part in global audits to keep its standards high.
Etihad Airways(Abu Dhabi) is known for its safety as the airline uses the latest technology and follows strict safety rules. This airline is considered as one of the safest among the world’s safest airlines.