LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 world's safest airlines in 2025 - Check which airline tops list

5 world's safest airlines in 2025 - Check which airline tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 23:11 IST

From Etihad Airways to Qatar Airways, here's a look at the top five world's safest airlines in 2025. This list also includes Air New Zealand, Qantas, Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Virgin Australia.

1. Air New Zealand
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has been awarded the title of the world's safest airline in 2025. The airline has a strong safety record and follows all rules and guidelines strictly. The airline trains its crew thoroughly and uses the latest safety technologies.

2. Qantas
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Qantas

Qantas is Australia’s one of the main airline and is often praised for its safety. It has no fatal jet accidents since 1951. The airline was among the first to use real-time engine checks and focuses heavily on maintenance, pilot training and safe flying practices. Qantas airline secured the second position on this list, just 1.5 points behind Air New Zealand.

3. Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Emirates
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Emirates

  • Cathay Pacific(Hong Kong) is known for excellent aircraft care and following global safety rules. Its focus on safety and discipline makes it one of the safest airlines in Asia and worldwide.
  • Qatar Airways is a luxury airline with a perfect safety history. The airline is certified by IOSA and ICAO and invests in advanced flight monitoring and pilot training.
  • Emirates(Dubai) is known for both its luxury service and strong safety record. The airline has strict rules for pilot training and maintenance, helping it to maintain its top safety levels.
4. Virgin Australia
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Virgin Australia

The airline (Virgin Australia) focuses mainly on keeping the passengers safe through modern aircrafts and strong pilot training. The airline performs regular safety checks and takes part in global audits to keep its standards high.

5. Etihad Airways
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways(Abu Dhabi) is known for its safety as the airline uses the latest technology and follows strict safety rules. This airline is considered as one of the safest among the world’s safest airlines.

Trending Photo

5 world's safest airlines in 2025 - Check which airline tops list
5

5 world's safest airlines in 2025 - Check which airline tops list

National Film Awards 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, meet the key winners
14

National Film Awards 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, meet the key winners

From beetles to lead: The shocking history of lipsticks that could kill
7

From beetles to lead: The shocking history of lipsticks that could kill

5 living animal species that are older than dinosaurs
7

5 living animal species that are older than dinosaurs

Arsenic creams, lead powders and deadly lipsticks: Inside history’s most lethal beauty trends
8

Arsenic creams, lead powders and deadly lipsticks: Inside history’s most lethal beauty trends