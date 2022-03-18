'World's most powerful rocket ever': NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

Taller than Statue of Liberty

With the Orion crew capsule fixed on top, the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 stands 98 meters high, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Although, it is a little smaller than the 363 feet Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Despite this, it will produce 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust (39.1 Meganewtons), 15 per cent more than the Saturn V, meaning it's expected to be the world's most powerful rocket at the time it begins operating.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the world's most powerful rocket ever right here! We imagine, we build, we never stop pushing the envelope of what is possible."

(Photograph:AFP)