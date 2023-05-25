In Pics | World's most miserable countries in 2022
As per rankings from Economist Steve Hanke, India stands at 103rd spot in the world’s most miserable countries in 2022. Unemployment was the primary factor behind the country’s relative level of misery.
Steve gave rankings to 157 countries. Due to the stunning inflation rates, high unemployment, high lending rates and GDP growth, Zimbabwe was ranked as the ‘most-miserable’ country in 2022 in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Pakistan secured the 35th position on the list of the world's most miserable countries.
Among the 157 countries analysed, Switzerland emerged as the least miserable, occupying the top position (157) on the list. Among the countries ranked, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana emerged as the 15 most miserable countries worldwide.
Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index.
Economist Steve Hanke's index provided rankings for a total of 157 countries. The list is prepared keeping in mind several factors such as the sum of the year-end unemployment, inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.
Pakistan secures the 35th position
Grappling with economic and political challenges, Pakistan stood at the 35th spot. Inflation was the primary factor contributing to Pakistan's placement in the index.
Cuba’s economy places the country at 9th spot
The 'disastrous economic policies' have left the country in shambles and is the contributing factor behind Cuba’s position.
Finland not the least miserable country?
Finland which has been constantly ranked as the world's happiest country for six consecutive years according to the World Happiness Report, secured the 109th position on the misery index.
The US stands tall at 134!
The United States has fared relatively well on the misery index as per Hanke. It secured the 134th position on the list, making it one of the least miserable countries.
Other countries with least miserable ranking
Other countries with the least misery levels include Kuwait (156), Ireland (155), Japan (154), Malaysia (153), Taiwan (152), Niger (151), Thailand (150), Togo (149), and Malta (148).