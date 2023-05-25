In Pics | World's most miserable countries in 2022

As per rankings from Economist Steve Hanke, India stands at 103rd spot in the world’s most miserable countries in 2022. Unemployment was the primary factor behind the country’s relative level of misery.

Steve gave rankings to 157 countries. Due to the stunning inflation rates, high unemployment, high lending rates and GDP growth, Zimbabwe was ranked as the ‘most-miserable’ country in 2022 in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Pakistan secured the 35th position on the list of the world's most miserable countries.

Among the 157 countries analysed, Switzerland emerged as the least miserable, occupying the top position (157) on the list. Among the countries ranked, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana emerged as the 15 most miserable countries worldwide.

