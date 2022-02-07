'World's largest igloo cafe' in India's Jammu and Kashmir attracts new tourists - see pictures

Switzerland concept

With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo, claimed it was the world's largest cafe of its kind.

"I saw this concept in Switzerland few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here," Shah said.

(Photograph:ANI)