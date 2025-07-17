/World’s first fighter jet: How Hitler's Me 262 changed air combat but failed to win World War II

In the final years of the Second World War, Nazi Germany introduced a weapon that seemed to belong to another era: the Messerschmitt Me 262. Entering combat in 1944, it became the world’s first operational jet-powered fighter, a moment many historians see as the true start of modern air combat. Capable of speeds far beyond the best Allied piston-engine aircraft, the Me 262 forced the world’s air forces to rethink how wars would be fought in the air. Today, as nations invest billions into fifth and sixth-generation stealth fighters, drones and hypersonic systems, the Me 262’s story remains relevant. It showed, for the first time, how revolutionary technology could outpace tactics, strain pilots, and arrive too late to change a war’s outcome. Despite its flaws and late introduction, the Me 262 laid the foundation for jet-powered flight, the very path that led to today’s radar-evading, supersonic, data-linked fighters.

