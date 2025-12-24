/World’s 10 best food cities of 2025-26: Italian cities occupy 6 spots; Indian city bags 5th spot

Italy dominates the top 10 best food city Atlas rankings among 18,828 cities globally. One Indian city makes it to the Top 10. Find out the top 10 cities with the best food in 2015-26.
Naples is the home of the authentic Margherita Pizza, and it's protected by the United Nations. Other delicacies also include. It is also known for its incredible seafood. Some of the must-try dishes are Pizza Margherita and Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, and Sfogliatella.
Milan has numerous Michelin-starred restaurants and several Gourmet producers like Casale Roccolo (Cheeses), Caseificio Defendi (Cheeses), Campari Group (Spirits), T'a Milano (Chocolates), and Azienda Agricola Cipriana (Wines). It has nearly 8000 eateries, some of the most famous dishes to try include Risotto alla Milanese, Cotoletta alla Milanese, and Panettone.
Due to its minimalism and authenticity in food culture, Italy has the best delicacies in the world. Bologna is celebrated as the “gastronomic capital of Italy.” Some of the must-try dishes are Tagliatelle al ragù, Tortellini in brodo, and Lasagne alla Bolognese
Florence is the birthplace of the Renaissance. It is famous for its Tuscan cuisine, or the food of peasants. Italy's cultural tradition seeks simplicity instead of an overbearing explosion of flavours. They convert two or three ingredients into iconic dishes. Some must-try dishes are Bistecca alla Fiorentina, Ribollita, and Pappardelle al cinghiale.
Mumbai, on the other hand, is not renowned for being minimalistic or authentic. Its legendary street food and the iconic Vada Pav are known for their taste and affordability. Some of the must-try dishes are Bhelpuri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav, Modak, and Ragda pattice.
Genoa is another culinary hub in Italy. Nicknamed La Superba, Genoa is also celebrated for its simple cuisine. Some of the must-try cuisines are Trofie al pesto, Farinata di ceci, and Trenette al pesto. Some of the traditionally recommended restaurants are Trattoria Arvigo, Trattoria delle Grazie, Sa' Pesta, and Pasticceria Tagliafico
France is always known for art, culture and philosophy. In gastronomy, it also rakes up all the praises. Paris is home to at least 123 Michelin-starred restaurants. The baguette continues to be the ultimate culinary icon of Paris and is considered by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2022.
The Austrian city is famous for its UNESCO-listed Kaffeehaus culture and imperial era cakes. Some of the must-try dishes are Foie gras, Sachertorte, Steak tartare, Escargot, and Crème brûlée.
The magnificent Italian city is known for its unique history and blend of culinary traditions. Also known as the eternal city of the World, Roman cooking tradition replicates the peasant cooking using simple ingredients and produces a mixture of minimal taste and complex visuals.
The Peruvian capital, Lima, has the world's number 1 restaurant, Maido. Its food is a melting pot of indigenous tradition, with Spanish, African, Chinese, and Japanese influences. Some of the must-try items are Ceviche, Lomo saltado, Pollo a la brasa, and Tiradito.