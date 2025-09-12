/World’s 5 largest military cargo aircraft in service: Here’s how many India operates...

Designed in the 1980s, the An-124 is the heaviest production cargo aeroplane in operational use and can carry in the order of 100–120 tonnes of payload depending on configuration. It remains in both military and commercial service, principally with the Russian Aerospace Forces and specialist cargo operators; numbers are limited but the airframe’s dimensions and payload still outmatch most competitors. That one of the few types capable of hauling very large industrial items remains a Cold War design is striking.

