/World’s 5 largest military cargo aircraft in service: Here’s how many India operates...

Military airlift is measured in tonnes, metres and mission effect rather than glamour. Today five types dominate the top end of capability: the Antonov An-124, Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy, Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, Ilyushin Il-76 and Airbus A400M. Together they define what countries mean by 'outsized' and 'strategic' lift, moving tanks, helicopters and disaster relief supplies across continents. The An-124 and C-5 remain in a class of their own for payload; the C-17 and Il-76 strike a balance of reach and field performance, while the A400M fills the gap between tactical and strategic lift.
Designed in the 1980s, the An-124 is the heaviest production cargo aeroplane in operational use and can carry in the order of 100–120 tonnes of payload depending on configuration. It remains in both military and commercial service, principally with the Russian Aerospace Forces and specialist cargo operators; numbers are limited but the airframe’s dimensions and payload still outmatch most competitors. That one of the few types capable of hauling very large industrial items remains a Cold War design is striking.
The United States Air Force operates the C-5M as its strategic workhorse. All remaining USAF C-5s have been modernised to the M standard and the service lists 52 airframes in active inventory; the C-5M can lift roughly 127,000 kg and is optimised for long-range, outsized loads. Its continuing service underlines the enduring requirement for very large intercontinental lift.
Smaller than the C-5 but immensely flexible, the C-17 carries about 75,000 kg and can operate from short, semi-prepared strips. It is widely exported and the type has proved valuable in both military and humanitarian roles. India is a significant operator: the Indian Air Force received 11 C-17s, making it the largest non-US user and cementing the type’s role in India’s strategic mobility.
Built for austere conditions, the Il-76 was specified to carry around 40 tonnes originally, with later variants and modernised MD-90A models offering higher capability. It is still produced in modernised form and remains in service with numerous air forces, including India’s; the Indian Air Force operates Il-76s for heavy lift and specialised roles. The Il-76’s persistence reflects both its adaptability and ongoing demand for robust field operations.
The A400M bridges tactical and strategic tasks with a payload around 37 tonnes and short-field performance; some European operators are continuing production to sustain capability. India’s position among operators of the five largest types is notable: the IAF flies two of them (C-17 and Il-76), but it does not operate the two heaviest types, the An-124 or the C-5. That mix gives India strong regional reach and strategic lift for most contingencies.