/World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More

Bengal Tigers account for almost half of the tiger population in the world, 70 per cent of them belong to India. The Wild Cat is very agile and adaptable, and can live in almost all types of habitat, like forests, mangroves and wetlands. But with an increasing population density in India, the natural habitats of tigers are gradually shrinking. Human- wildlife conflict is also becoming a major factor in the reduction of numbers. As of the 2022 census, India is home to 3,682 Bengal tigers.