/World Tsunami Awareness Day 2025: Top 10 worst tsunamis in History

The deadliest tsunami of history happened on December 26, 2004, in the island of Sumatra, Indonesia. It started with an earthquake of magnitude 9.1 and was the third-largest earthquake since 1900. It generated waves up to 167 feet high that inundated up to 3 miles inland. 17 countries across Southeastern and Southern Asia and Eastern and Southern Africa felt the impacts of the tsunami. It resulted in the deaths of 230,000, the displacement of 1.3 million and $13 billion in damage. The intensity of the damage was due to the absence of an official tsunami alert system in the Indian Ocean.