'World Trade Center' to 'United 93': Movies that had 9/11 attack as central theme

Over the years, many filmmakers tried to tell the story of one of the ghastliest terrorist attack in the history of the world, 9/11. On its 19th anniversary, revisit one of the horrific days, through the movies.

World Trade Center

Oliver Stone’s ‘World Trade Center’ focuses on the first responders who were at the scene that day when the terrorist attacks took place. The film released five years after the attack and follows the story of two rescue workers who tried to evacuate the survivors. The drama stars Nicolas Cage, Maria Bello, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Stephen Dorff, and Michael Shannon in key roles,

