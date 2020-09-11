'World Trade Center' to 'United 93': Movies that had 9/11 attack as central theme
Over the years, many filmmakers tried to tell the story of one of the ghastliest terrorist attack in the history of the world, 9/11. On its 19th anniversary, revisit one of the horrific days, through the movies.
World Trade Center
Oliver Stone’s ‘World Trade Center’ focuses on the first responders who were at the scene that day when the terrorist attacks took place. The film released five years after the attack and follows the story of two rescue workers who tried to evacuate the survivors. The drama stars Nicolas Cage, Maria Bello, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Stephen Dorff, and Michael Shannon in key roles,
(Photograph:Twitter)
Zero Dark Thirty
One of the best films on 9/11, 'Zero Dark Thirty', Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-nominated film dramatizes the nearly decade-long international manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, and Joel Edgerton in the lead roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
United 93
Directed by Paul Greengrass, ‘United 93’, chronicles the story of crew members, passengers of the United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four flights hijacked during the September 11 attack, because of the bravery by the passengers and crew members flight crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fahrenheit 9/11
Michael Moore’s documentaries generated intense controversy back then. ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’, shows the aftermath of pf 9/11. The film also takes a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and also comments on the corporate media.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Reign Over Me
'Reign Over Me', tells the story of a man who lost his whole family in 9/11 attacks and finds strength in a former college roommate. The film stars Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, Jada Pinkett Smith, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Saffron Burrows and Mike Binder.