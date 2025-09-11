/World Trade Center to United 93: Movies about 9/11 attack

Over the years, filmmakers have revisited the events of 9/11 in many ways. Here’s a curated list of movies that explore the tragedy from different perspectives.
Over the years, the world of cinema has told the horrific story of the 9/11 attacks through several powerful films. Today, we’ve curated a list of movies that each bring a different perspective on this tragic event.
Michael Moore’s documentaries generated intense controversy back then. ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’, shows the aftermath of pf 9/11. The film also takes a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and also comments on the corporate media.
Oliver Stone’s ‘World Trade Center’ focuses on the first responders who were at the scene that day when the terrorist attacks took place. The film released five years after the attack and follows the story of two rescue workers who tried to evacuate the survivors. The drama stars Nicolas Cage, Maria Bello, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Stephen Dorff, and Michael Shannon in key roles,
Reign Over Me, tells the story of a man who lost his whole family in the 9/11 attacks and finds strength in a former colleague.
Directed by Paul Greengrass, United 93, chronicles the story of crew members and passengers of the United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four flights hijacked during the September 11 attacks. Because of the bravery of the passengers and crew members, this flight crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
One of the best films on 9/11, 'Zero Dark Thirty', Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-nominated film dramatises the nearly decade-long.