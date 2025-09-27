/World Tourism Day 2025: 7 historical landmarks that should be on your travel bucket list

It’s World Tourism Day 2025! Discover 7 amazing historical landmarks that must be on your travel list. These sites offer stunning views, rich stories, and a chance to connect with the past. Explore these wonders and make your next trip unforgettable.
World Tourism Day is celebrated every year to highlight the importance of travel in connecting people and cultures. The 2025 theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” focuses on changing tourism to support the environment and local communities for a better future.
Key Features: The Taj Mahal is a stunning white marble mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan as a symbol of love. Known for its perfect symmetry and beautiful gardens, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.
Why Visit: Its breathtaking architecture and history make it a must-see landmark for travellers seeking both beauty and culture.
Key Features: Spanning over 13,000 miles, the Great Wall is a vast ancient fortification built to protect the Chinese states from invasions. Visitors can walk along restored sections with panoramic views of mountains and valleys.
Why Visit: It’s an iconic symbol of China’s rich history and an incredible feat of ancient engineering.
Key Features: This ancient Incan city stands high above the Urubamba River and is famous for its stone terraces, temples, and breathtaking views. It was rediscovered in 1911 and is one of the most important archaeological sites in South America.
Why Visit: Machu Picchu offers a unique blend of nature, mystery, and history in one amazing destination.
Key Features: Known as the Rose City due to its red sandstone cliffs, Petra features elaborate tombs and temples carved into the rock. It was once the capital of the Nabataean Kingdom and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Why Visit: This ancient city is a fascinating glimpse into ancient civilisations and spectacular desert landscapes.
Key Features: The Colosseum is a massive amphitheatre built in ancient Rome for gladiator contests and public spectacles. It remains an inspiring symbol of Roman engineering and culture.
Why Visit: Visitors can explore this iconic structure to understand ancient Roman life and enjoy the atmosphere of history.
Key Features: Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument in the world, built as a Hindu temple and later transformed into a Buddhist site. It is famous for its vast size, intricate carvings, and beautiful sunrise views.
Why Visit: It’s a stunning example of Khmer architecture and spiritual heritage.
Key Features: Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument of massive standing stones arranged in a circular pattern. Its purpose remains a mystery, attracting archaeologists and visitors alike.
Why Visit: Its ancient origins and enigmatic atmosphere make it a uniquely intriguing historical landmark